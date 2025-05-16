Veteran infielder Brandon Drury’s brief stint with the Chicago White Sox has officially come to an end. According to the MiLB.com transaction log, the White Sox have released Drury from his minor league contract, marking the second time this year the team has cut ties with the 32-year-old.

Drury had been on the injured list since May 8 after suffering a wrist injury from a hit-by-pitch while playing for Triple-A Charlotte. Charlotte manager Sergio Santos told Future Sox last week that Drury had experienced discomfort when swinging the bat, though he was still able to field without issue. The infielder had not played since April 26 and appeared in only 10 games this season, posting a disappointing .179/.319/.282 slash line with one home run over 47 plate appearances.

The wrist issue was just the latest in a series of injury setbacks for Drury, who the White Sox initially signed to a minor league deal ahead of spring training. He had been making a strong case to break camp with the big-league club, batting .410 over 13 Cactus League games. However, a broken left thumb in the final days of spring derailed those plans. Chicago granted him his release shortly afterward, only to re-sign him in mid-April once he recovered.

Unfortunately, Drury never regained his form. Despite his strong spring, he struggled in limited Triple-A action before being sidelined again.

While Drury's current health status is uncertain, his track record could still draw interest once he’s fully recovered. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, earning a Silver Slugger award after slashing .263/.320/.492 with 28 homers and 87 RBIs split between the Reds and Padres. He followed that up with another solid year in 2023 for the Angels, hitting .262 with 26 home runs and 83 RBIs.

That productivity took a dramatic downturn last season. Drury batted just .169/.242/.228 in 360 plate appearances, leading to limited interest in free agency and a need to prove himself again at the minor league level.

Given his versatility — having played all over the infield and some outfield — and power potential, Drury could still be a worthwhile depth option for teams in need of experienced infield help. But until he can stay on the field and prove he's healthy, the 10-year veteran may find his path back to the majors temporarily blocked.