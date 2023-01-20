The Miami Marlins tried to acquire New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty a “couple times” both before and after the saga involving Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa deal fell through, New York Post columnist Jon Heyman wrote in a Thursday article.

The Marlins were prepared to offer one of their young starters in right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera or left-hander Jesus Luzardo, Heyman continued, before the Brett Baty deal fell through. The Marlins also came close to acquiring second baseman Brendan Rodgers from the Colorado Rockies for Cabrera, but the Rockies ultimately decided not to make that trade.

Baty earned seven hits, four runs and two home runs in 42 plate appearances in 11 games played last season, according to Baseball Reference. He went on a three-game streak of hitting a hit in mid August against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies before going on a four-game hitless streak. Baty earned a home run in his first game against the Braves and a late-August game against the Colorado Rockies.

“I would say I’m a power hitter, but I’m also a hitter with power,” Brett Baty said before his debut. “I’m not going to go up there and sell out for power. At the same time, I have really good plate discipline and I swing at the right pitches in the zone.”

The balked trades occurred both before and after the Mets’ saga with Correa sparked one of the most interesting free agency stories in recent memory. Correa ended up signing a six-year, $200 million contract to stay with the Twins after agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets in late December.

The Mets now sport a luxury tax payroll of $299.8 million for the 2023 season, breaking the $297.9 million record set by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. The Mets offseason was highlighted by the signing of right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander from the Houston Astros.