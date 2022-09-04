Buck Showalter drops Max Scherzer update that will put Mets fans at ease

Max Scherzer getting pulled from his most recent start had New York Mets fans worried. In the midst of a strong performance against the Washington Nationals, he started feeling fatigued on the left side of his body. The superstar pitcher was sidelined for weeks after dealing with the same issue earlier in the season.

According to SNY, Mets manager Buck Showalter provided an update that will put New York fans at ease. Scherzer will likely not have to be put on the injured list and will only have his next start pushed back.

“[Max Scherzer] feels pretty good today,” Showalter said, via SNY. “He’s going to start on an extra day or we push him back, but I don’t foresee this as a DL-able injury. He’s going to pitch soon after the off day.”

Scherzer has been fantastic for the Mets, posting a career-best 2.26 ERA to go along with 153 strikeouts in 127.2 innings. He has been pitching like an ace all season long and injuries have hardly slowed down the 38-year-old.

The Mets have had brutal injury luck as of late. Scherzer avoiding a lengthy absence was huge as Carlos Carrasco makes his return to the mound following an oblique injury that sidelined him for a few weeks. New York still has to worry about getting Tylor Megill, Luis Guillorme and Bret Baty healthy again.

As the Mets look to return to the playoffs and contend for the World Series, the pitching tandem of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom will be extremely important.