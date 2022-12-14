By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Mets pitching staff looks like one of the best in baseball yet again, though it will look a little bit different. Max Scherzer will now be surrounded by Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. Carlos Carrasco is still around and will likely serve in the back of the rotation, but he might be on the move, too.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers including the 35-year-old. The veteran isn’t sweating it, though, and is focusing just on what he can control.

“I have been in baseball for a long time,” Carrasco said, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. “This is not the first time [if] I get traded. The only thing I can say is just continue to get ready for spring training and if it happens, it happens.”

In two seasons with the Mets since coming over in the blockbuster Francisco Lindor deal, Carlos Carrasco has been a decent but oft-injured option on the mound. Last season, he posted a 3.97 ERA with 152 strikeouts in as many innings. Trading him may not get the Mets any significant pieces but it could free up a spot for someone new and younger.

The Mets worked quickly to fill the voids left by free agents Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker while adding bullpen arms David Robertson and Brooks Raley. They still have some work to do in the field but have re-signed Brandon Nimmo to a long-term deal. With some massive moves looming on the horizon, New York is expected to remain one of the best teams in baseball.