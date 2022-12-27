By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Mets are in the midst of trying to save their Carlos Correa signing. Their addition of the All-Star shortstop has been delayed by concern over his physical, which nixed his previous agreement with the San Francisco Giants.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Correa prefers to figure things out with the Mets and there is still a solid chance of the two sides coming to an agreement. If they can’t, New York will have company. “At least three teams have been in contact with Correa’s camp in recent days, but Correa remains committed for now to trying to finalize his deal with the Mets,” writes Puma.

The Minnesota Twins, the team Correa spent the 2022 season with, showed interest in re-signing him, albeit not for as much money as the Mets or Giants would have committed to him. He has also been linked to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who boast the financial capability to add him as well as a need for a star shortstop.

Carlos Correa has dealt with injuries in the past but the lower right leg injury that the Mets and Giants have concerns over didn’t stop him from playing 284 games over the past two seasons. His spectacular abilities on the baseball diamond have earned him big contracts and the Mets seem likely to lock him down despite all the commotion. There will still be some changes to his contract should the sides find a way to work it out, though.