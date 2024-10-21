The New York Mets lost Game 6 of the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, ending their magical season. After they started the season 0-5, the Mets raced down the stretch to make the postseason. A miraculous win over the Brewers in the Wild Card Series set up a matchup with the Phillies. They won that series and made the NLCS for the first time in nine years. While it was a disappointing ending, manager Carlos Mendoza praised his team after the game FOX's Ken Rosenthal.

Expand Tweet

“It wasn't easy for us. We went through a lot, we faced a lot of adversity,” the Mets manager said. “The fact that we got to this point stinks, obviously this feeling hurts, but we set the bar high. Now they know what it takes to play meaningful games not only in August and September but deep into October. Everyone should feel proud of themselves.”

Through their magical run this season, Mendoza has led the team with a steady hand. He was one of two rookie managers to make the League Championship series but both he and Stephen Vogt failed to win the pennant. After missing the playoffs last season, Mendoza led a team with low expectations on a magical ride.

Mets expectations will shoot up in 2025

The Mets had the highest payroll in Major League Baseball this season but over $80 million of it was deferred payments to players not on the team. Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and James McCann were notable players on the payroll but not on the roster. Those payments are going away, which means owner Steve Cohen is ready to open the checkbook.

The biggest free agent this offseason is Juan Soto. The Yankees right fielder hit a three-run homer to clinch the pennant for the Bombers and finish off a phenomenal contract year. Cohen and the Mets have shown interest in Scott Boras's client and will certainly make a run. Don't think the Yankees are going away quietly, and the Phillies could jump in as well.

If the Mets do not end up with Soto, they will almost certainly re-sign Pete Alonso. Their franchise first baseman hit two clutch home runs in the postseason and plays a solid first base. While Soto is a generational player, settling for Alonso would not be a bad thing for the Mets.

They will also attack pitching free agents, potentially including Luis Severino. They can also target Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty, or Max Fried, who are all unrestricted free agents. With the richest owner in the league, expect the Mets to spend big this offseason.