Having pitching depth and quality arms is a key to success for Major League Baseball teams. The lengths of those are being tested by the New York Mets following another blown lead by the bullpen in a 7-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Mets led 5-0 halfway through the contest as starting pitcher Christian Scott took the mound for the bottom of the fifth. He allowed only two baserunners to that point but ran into trouble with the first three hitters of the inning reaching base. Scott escaped surrendering only one run, but the inning would catalyze the rest of the game.

With a tired and depleted bullpen, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stuck with Scott for a third time through the order. New York's starter did not make it out of the sixth inning and the Mets' lead diminished to one run after Scott gave up a three-run homer to the last batter he faced.

The Mets bullpen then allowed three more runs across the seventh and eighth innings while the offense went quiet, resulting in a loss that likely should’ve been a win.

Mendoza seemed to recognize that he should’ve gone to the bullpen earlier rather than ride Scott for another inning. As to which relievers he called upon to get the job done, the Mets skipper backed his decisions.

“When they don't work, you're going to go back and look. But it goes both ways,” Mendoza said, per SNY. “I take Scott out of there and it doesn't work, so those are some of the decisions I make as a manager. But other than that, I feel like no regrets on any of the other decisions”

The loss brought the Mets to 42-42 on the year. They've had three days with a winning record since the start of May.

Mets bullpen looking for answers

With the MLB trade deadline less than four weeks away, the Mets have an obvious position of need. If New York wants to remain a playoff contender deep into September, its bullpen must be sorted.

Getting All-Star closer Edwin Diaz back from suspension this weekend should help, but even he has struggled this season. It's worth noting that he pitched much better upon his return from a shoulder impingement, tossing three scoreless innings before his June 23 ejection and subsequent suspension for the use of illegal substances.

Since Diaz last pitched for New York on June 18, Mets relievers have a 5.82 ERA in 12 games, the second-worst bullpen ERA in the league during that span. New York won seven of those games and scored at least five runs in 10, including three losses.

The Mets offense has been able to bail the bullpen out at times, including in the opener of this Nationals series. New York scored six runs in the tenth inning on Monday after Washington tied the game in the eighth. The bullpen again took the Mets for a ride before that was said and done, allowing four runs in the bottom of the tenth, but hung on for a 9-7 win.

The Mets are riding high off a brilliant June that got them back into the National League playoff race. They can’t let their bullpen become the downfall after the offense finally fixed itself. David Stearns and the front office should already be on the phones looking for upgrades and reinforcements in the trade market.