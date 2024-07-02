The New York Mets are surging, and that is altering their trade deadline plans. It is looking all the more likely that Pete Alonso will stay with the team as the franchise fights for a National League Wild Card spot. The team now seems to want to bolster their bullpen and attract solid pitchers at a reasonable price.

“Certainly, this is an area of the team we’re going to continue to monitor,” Mets baseball president David Stearns said, per the New York Post.

The Mets started the year with five consecutive losses. The team went through yet another five-game losing streak in May, but June proved to be fruitful. The team has charged back to a 41-41 overall record heading into Tuesday's games.

Mets plans at trade deadline

The Mets were looking to trade infielder Pete Alonso before the July 30th trade deadline, but their recent success has changed things. New York decided near the end of June that Alonso would stay if the team was in contention for a Wild Card spot. Although they wouldn't have a spot if the season ended on Tuesday, the team is very much alive for one. The Mets are now nearly almost certain that they want to hold on to Alonso.

On the season, Alonso is batting .244 with 17 home runs. He has been instrumental in helping the team get the runs needed for this comeback. He leads the club in homers, and his 46 runs batted in are good for second on the club. He's also second on the Mets in at-bats, as his veteran leadership is producing good results for New York.

The Mets need help with relief pitching, and that's where their focus is at this point. The team has been beat up with injuries in the bullpen. Drew Smith and Brooks Raley are out for the year. The team then ran into trouble with Edwin Diaz, who is serving a suspension for allegedly having material on his hands while pitching in a game. Mets management is trying to find the right combination of arms in that bullpen to pull out some saves and victories.

“Where we’re at bullpen-wise, it’s day-to-day,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, per the New York Post. “We have Plan A, B and C, and we’ll adjust accordingly.”

New York is in action again on Tuesday, as the team takes on the Washington Nationals at 6:45 Eastern. Mets fans are hoping that their team makes some solid decisions before the deadline July 30.