The New York Mets were blown out again by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS. They lost 8-0 in the first NLCS game in Queens since 2015. A key moment in the game was Francisco Alvarez striking out with the bases loaded in the second inning. That continued a rough postseason at the plate for the young catcher and led to many fans calling for new blood in the nine-hole. Manager Carlos Mendoza shot down that possibility, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

In case there was any doubt: “Alvy is playing tomorrow,” said Mendoza,” Puma posted on social media.

This is not a surprising move by the Mets, who have relied on the 22-year-old Alvarez all season. Game 4 starter Jose Quintana is comfortable with the youngster, as 16 of his 31 starts came with Alvarez. Keeping that relationship is important despite his hitting woes.

At the plate, it has been terrible for Alvarez this postseason. He is 5-35, a .143 batting average, with a .310 OPS in 10 games. Luis Torrens is the backup and he has not started a game yet. The second-inning at-bat in Game 3 was key in the game, as Luis Severino had just allowed two runs. Alvarez and Francisco Lindor both struck out and the Mets were shut out.

The Mets need a quick bounce-back in Game 4

The Mets were never supposed to be in the NLCS. They entered the season with low expectations despite their league-high payroll. The retained salaries of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander inflated that number and they did not spend big in the off-season. While they still had great talent, not much was expected coming into the season.

The early returns proved that theory, as they were 0-5 to start the season and were 11 games under .500 in June. Then, Grimace threw out the first pitch and the team took off. Whether those two things are related is up for debate but the fanbase has rallied around the purple McDonald's mascot. Now, they are three wins away from the World Series.

That is part of the reason why the Mets have continued to roll with Alvarez at catcher. Even at the trade deadline, they did not expect to make the playoffs. They did not add a veteran to catch in these big innings so they roll with the backstop of the future in Alvarez.

He swings as if he is going to hit a home run on every pitch. If he does connect in Game 4 of the NLCS, Mets fans will forget ever questioning if Alvarez should play.