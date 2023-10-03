Craig Counsell was a steady player during his time in the big leagues. However, he's probably most remembered for his wild batting stance. As a manager, though, Counsell has established himself as one of the best in baseball. Counsell's Milwaukee Brewers are currently preparing for the MLB playoffs. Meanwhile, the New York Mets happen to be looking for a new manager after it was announced that Buck Showalter will not be returning in 2024. Counsell is in the final year of his contract with Milwaukee and is currently the favorite to replace Showalter with the Mets, per Betonline.

Mets' next manager?

Counsell's odds to manage the Mets sit at +200 heading into the MLB playoffs. He spent six years with the Brewers during his playing career, so he might feel comfortable in Milwaukee. Counsell didn't play for the Mets at all throughout his 16 years in the big leagues.

However, the fact is that Counsell's future is uncertain with his contract set to end following the '23 campaign. Managing the Mets would bring extra pressure but would lead to more attention.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Betonline listed other candidates and their odds behind Counsell to become the Mets' next manager. Joe Espada (+300), Walt Weis (+800), Mark DeRosa (+1000), and recently fired San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (+1000) round out the top five.

New York underachieved in 2023. Following a playoff appearance in 2022, the Mets spent a lot of money in the offseason only to fall short. The Mets still feature a fairly talented ball club and are a few moves away from turning things around. Having a good manager will be of the utmost importance though.

Perhaps that will be Craig Counsell.