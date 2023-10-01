Buck Showalter announced that he is not coming back as the manager of the New York Mets in 2024 ahead of the team's final game against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets are entering the offseason with new president David Stearns at the helm alongside general manager Billy Eppler. The move makes sense as David Stearns will try to bring in people who align with his vision. It will be interesting to see the additions that are made to the organization this offseason.

Buck Showalter had a message for the organization and fans on his way out as manager of the Mets.

“I was honored to get a chance to manager a second New York team,” Showalter said, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I'm proud of what the Mets did. We won close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, as much fun as I've ever had in the game. It reminded me of why I always loved this kind of work.”

The Mets had a very strong season in 2022, winning over 100 games. They lost the division to the Atlanta Braves in the last week of the season. This season has been a disappointment and led to the Mets trading Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander ahead of the trade deadline.

We know Steve Cohen is willing to spend to make the team competitive, but Stearns is in New York to create a sustainable winner, and that takes developing from within as well. It will be interesting to see how much the Mets spend this offseason.