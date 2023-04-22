Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball after he allegedly used a foreign substance in last Wednesday’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers — and former pitching legend Curt Schilling is not at all happy about it.

“A horrible decision that I would be stunned if he’d [be] banned even a game simply because he was using a substance available to him to the best of his ability to use it,” Schilling said of the suspension on OutKick’s The Curt Schilling Baseball Show.

Scherzer was ejected from his start by Phil Cuzzi, afterwards saying it was just “rosin and sweat” that was causing his hands to be sticky. MLB allows a rosin bag behind the mound each game for pitchers, but the umpiring crew thought that it was more than that.

“Phil Cuzzi’s a veteran umpire,” Schilling continued. “I’m blown away by the fact that they didn’t understand that whole concept to any degree. It kind of makes sense because umpires don’t use rosin, and they’re probably not around it a lot, and they probably look at it a lot less than you think. The fact of the matter is this is another example of the thought process behind a rule being incoherent.”

Fellow umpire Den Bellino told MLB.com that Scherzer’s hand “was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand,” according to FOX News.

The MLB rulebook says that players’ use of rosin must be consistent with the requirements and expectations of baseball rules; Schilling thinks that the rule is too ambiguous.

“This feels very liberal in a sense. There is no definition there,” Schilling said. “The ambiguity there is intentional and on purpose. So, the umpires, I don’t blame them for how they act or react. They’re not really given a set of rules. What is consistent usage within the rules?”

Although Max Scherzer tried to defend his decision, he will not appeal the suspension, much to the chagrin of Curt Schilling, costing him the next 10 games of the New York Mets’ season.