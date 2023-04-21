Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Francisco Lindor under contract through the 2031 season, the New York Mets have found their shortstop of the present and future. But with a farm system brimming with talent, the Mets are trying to find ways to get players in the lineup around Lindor.

Ronny Mauricio is set to play second base on Friday, via Joe DeMayo of SNY. Mauricio has only played shortstop throughout his career with the Mets.

Mauricio is currently ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the Mets system, via MLB Pipeline. In 2021, he was ranked as the 67th prospect in baseball. But for all his potential, Lindor is still blocking him at his natural position of shortstop.

Which is why the Mets are attempting to see if he can play elsewhere across the diamond. If Mauricio adds some defensive versatility, his path to the majors becomes much clearer. With New York trying to get him in the lineup, playing a position not occupied by Lindor would give Mauricio a much better opportunity.

The top prospect has appeared in 422 games at the minor league level, reaching AAA this season. Mauricio has hit .265 with 59 home runs, 239 RBI and 41 stolen bases. His jump to AAA has only shown off Mauricio’s potential, as he has hit .358 with six home runs and 14 RBI through the first 18 games of the season.

Ronny Mauricio has the potential to be a true difference maker at shortstop. However, with Francisco Lindor in town, that potential is capped. A move to second base could be exactly what Mauricio and the Mets are looking for.