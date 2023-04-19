Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Mets SP Max Scherzer was ejected for arguing with umpires on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander appeared to have some sort of substance on his glove, but Scherzer adamantly denied cheating after the game, per SNY on Twitter.

“He (the umpire) said my hand is too sticky,” Scherzer told reporters. “I said, ‘I swear on my kids’ lives, I’m not using anything else. This is sweat and rosin. Sweat and rosin.’ I keep saying it over and over and they touch my hand and say it’s sticky. Yes, it is because it’s sweat and rosin. They say it’s too sticky, they threw me out because of that.”

Rosin is used by almost every pitcher, with a rosin bag even being placed behind the mound each game. Pitchers often will use their own sweat and combine it with the rosin to get a better grip on the baseball. Although some may find it gross, sweat and rosin is completely legal. Foreign substances, however, are not.

Max Scherzer’s agent Scott Boras called the league out after the game. Boras wants the league to identify an “objective verifiable standard,” per Ken Rosenthal.

The Mets ended up winning the game 5-3 against the Dodgers on Wednesday, ultimately taking a 2-1 series victory in Los Angeles. It was a trip that would be regarded as mostly successful, but this Max Scherzer dilemma is obviously far from ideal.

Max Scherzer can potentially be suspended for 10 games as a result of the incident. Since he denied any wrongdoing though, it seems likely that he will appeal any suspension given to him.