The New York Mets can’t stop winning and Daniel Vogelbach can’t stop being a legend in Queens. Here’s the hefty Mets slugger walking up to the plate while the soothing music of Keli’s Milkshake reverberates all over inside the Citi Field during Wednesday’s game between New York and the Cincinnati Reds.

Daniel Vogelbach's walk-up song is now Milkshake This mf don't miss pic.twitter.com/lrSrTcpSYv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2022

And Daniel Vogelbach reminded everyone too in that game that he was more than just a music connoisseur by going 2-for-5 at the plate with three runs driven home in the Mets’ 10-2 victory. To perform that well while being stonefaced all throughout his plate appearances amid the choruses of semi-NSFWesque chart-topper from several years ago is a feat only legends in baseball could pull off.

Maybe it’s that same song that is the secret behind Daniel Vogelbach’s seemingly improved discipline with his bat. He entered the game with a .473 OBP since joining the Mets and that’s without hurting his power, as evidenced by his .568 slugging percentage.

The Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline in hopes of shoring up their power at the plate, and so far, the 29-year-old power hitter has been delivering just that for the team. In fact, in his first 15 games with the Mets, Daniel Vogelbach has slashed.341/.473/.568 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Daniel Vogelbach and the Mets are now on a six-game win streak after sweeping the Reds and will next host the Philadelphia Phillies for a new three-game set at home that begins this Friday.