The New York Mets are back in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2015, and some of the biggest stars in franchise history will be on-hand at Citi Field to take part in the festivities.

New Yor announced its first pitch plans on Tuesday for their three home games during the series. Each game will celebrate a different era of Mets success, starting with their 1986 World Series title team.

Darryl Strawberry will toss out the opening ball to Dwight Gooden before Game 3. Both were All-Stars for the Mets in their 1986 World Series championship season and have stayed involved in the organization in the years since they retired.

Game 4 will feature a nod to the 2000 Mets team that reached the World Series, falling to the New York Yankees in a Subway Series Fall Classic. Robin Ventura, the starting third baseman on that team, will throw the first pitch to Edgardo Alfonso, the 2000 team's second baseman.

Game 5, naturally, will continue the celebration in chronological order, bringing fans back to the Mets' most recent World Series appearance in 2015. One-time pitching sensation Matt Harvey will throw the first pitch to fan-favorite Yoenis Cespedes.

If the Mets are going for vibes at Citi Field, their first pitch selections couldn't possibly be better. The NLCS between New York and Los Angeles Dodgers is currently tied at one game apiece.

Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry remain the heartbeat of the Mets

Gooden and Strawberry weren't career Mets, but they represent the glory years of the franchise's most recent championship. Therefore, it's only fitting that the two of them will get the Citi Field portion of the NLCS started.

The Mets retired Gooden's No. 16 earlier this season and have brought him out for a slew of big events throughout his retirement — including the final game at the old Shea Stadium and first game at Citi Field. Gooden has also remained outspoken about his Mets opinions, saying just last week that Francisco Lindor should be the next Mets captain and that New York deserves another Subway Series in the World Series.

And just days after the Mets retired Gooden's number, they did the same for Strawberry. During the ceremony, he even apologized for signing with the Dodgers, calling it “the greatest mistake I ever made.” Notably, he didn't say the same about signing with the rival Yankees, where he won three World Series.

Game 3 between the Mets and Dodgers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.