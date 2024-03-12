Former New York Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry survived a heart attack earlier this week, the 62-year-old posted on his social media page early Tuesday. Along with a photo of him in a hospital bed, Strawberry wrote the following on Tuesday.
“Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack,” Strawberry said. “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well. …Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name.”
Strawberry is scheduled to have his number retired by the Mets alongside his longtime teammate Dwight Gooden on April 14. He turned 62 on Tuesday.
Strawberry spent nearly half of his 17-year baseball career with the Mets, winning NL Rookie of the Year honors with New York in 1983. He helped the Mets win a World Series in 1986 and finished in the top nine in MVP voting in four of five years from 1987-1991.
Along with the Mets, Strawberry also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. He appeared in over 1,500 games and hit 335 home runs, driving in exactly 1,000 runs.
It is great news to see Strawberry quickly back in good health as he recovers. It would be even greater news if he was able to attend his jersey retirement ceremony on April 14 though that remains to be seen as its only a month away.
Darryl Strawberry has gone through a lot health wise since his retirement from the MLB in 2000. Perhaps his jersey retirement by the Mets is overdue but nonetheless it is happening and hopefully Strawberry can make the festivities.