Mets president David Stearns explained why New York is not looking to fill their open GM position amid the team's aspirations.

The New York Mets had an underwhelming 2023 baseball season. The Mets missed the MLB Playoffs and finished the year towards the bottom of the NL Central with a losing record. The franchise is looking for a change, as New York fired former GM Buck Showalter in early October. Now, David Stearns discussed why the team is not looking to fill the position anytime soon.

David Stearns says a GM replacement is not a priority

Here is what Stearns had to say about the status of New York's vacant position:

“I am not planning on filling [the GM position] this offseason,” Stearns said, per SNY. “We have enough going now. I think we've got a front office grouping that is working well together and learning from each other…[filling in the GM spot] requires immense time, and so we'll tackle that at a different point.”

It makes sense that the front office is busy after getting rid of Buck Showalter. It appears Stearns has likely taken over some of the former GM's duties. Still, fans are criticizing the team's lack of urgency to fill the position.

One X (Twitter) user said this: “No need…they have a tank job to complete this year. GM hiring will be during the 2025 rebuild.” Another fan believes the reason the franchise is not moving quickly is that they do not plan on making any big roster moves.

Surely, the Mets have some kind of plan to provide a spark for their 2024 season, even if they plan to run it back with some of their same players. Pete Alonso was a bright spot for New York after he finished the 2023 season top three in the MLB for home runs and RBI.

Nevertheless, the Mets just hired ex-Yankees coach Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza should be able to help the team grow as they look to climb the NL Central and make the MLB Playoffs.