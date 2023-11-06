The New York Mets have hired Carlos Mendoza, previously with the Yankees, as the next manager to replace Buck Showalter.

The New York Nets have moved on from Buck Showalter after a disappointing 2023 season. Now, they have hired New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager in a surprising turn of events, as Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman reported on Monday.

The Mets were rumored to be a finalist for Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, and Mendoza had also interviewed for the San Diego Padres opening, but now he stays in New York and moves to the Mets in a shocking twist.

Mendoza has been a popular name in this MLB managerial cycle and now lands with the Mets. He has spent his entire coaching career with the Yankees since 2018. The Cleveland Guardians also announced Stephen Vogt as their new manager on Monday, and the Padres narrowed down their candidates' list to four, which also included Mendoza, so the manager hot stove is starting to come to an end.

The Mets have been busy in general this offseason, also hiring David Stearns as the team's new President, and are considering a lot of options in free agency as they try to get back to the playoffs following the massive disappointment this past season. With Stearns and Counsell spending time together with the Brewers, the Counsell-Mets rumors kicked up even more, so New York hiring Mendoza does come as quite a surprise.

The Mets' new era begins with Mendoza coming on board after a rough ending to the Buck Showalter time, and the future is looking bright.