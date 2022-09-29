The biggest hit delivered Tuesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important hit between the two New York big league clubs, considering that the Mets are in an incredibly tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the National League East division crown.

It was hardly the only notable at-bat made by Eduardo Escobar. In fact, his bat drove all the runs scored in the game by the Mets. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time in nearly three decades that a Mets player was able to drive that many runs plus the game-winning RBI.

“Eduardo Escobar drove in all 5 of the Mets’ runs tonight and walked off the Marlins in the 10th inning. He’s the first Mets player with 5 RBI in a game, including a walk-off, since Bobby Bonilla in 1993.”

The Marlins struck first in the game, even leading 4-0 up to the top of the seventh inning. In the bottom of the same frame, Eduardo Escobar went to work and blasted a two-run homer to cut the Marlins’ lead in half. He would later drive Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo in the eighth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Escobar would cap the night with the aforementioned game-winning single that sent Francisco Lindor home. The 33-year-old infielder is now batting .240 with 20 home runs and 68 runs batted in to his name this season.

Paired with the loss of the Atlanta Braves to the Washington Nationals on the same day, the Mets’ victory over the Marlins gave New York a one-game lead in front of the Braves for the top spot in the division.

The Mets and the Braves will play a three-game series in Atlanta that starts on Friday.

Hopefully for the Mets, Eduardo Escobar will stay hot and produce yet again in that crucial series that will likely determine who wins the NL East division title.