Well, this wasn’t how the New York Mets’ season was supposed to end. The team from Queens had one of the best seasons in recent memories, eclipsing the 100-win mark. They led the NL East for most of the year… only to squander a 10.5 game lead to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were then subsequently eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres.

Now, the Mets are facing some serious questions heading into the offseason and free agency. Their pitching staff, one of the best in the league, are set to become free agents. One of these upcoming free agents is Edwin Diaz, New York’s dominant closer. When asked about how he’ll handle this offseason, Diaz gave a succinct answer. (via Anthony DiComo)

““I haven’t talked about that with my agent or my family, because we (Mets) were concentrating on playing in the playoffs,” Edwin Diaz said. “Now, I’ve got the chance to think about that. We’ll see with my family, and we’ll make the best decision for me. I hope I can come back here. If not, I understand this is a business.”

Aside from Edwin Diaz, many of the Mets’ pitchers are heading into free agency, casting doubt on the team’s future. Players like Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, and of course, Jacob DeGrom will be testing the waters this year. After this incredible regular season, New York’s core could also fall apart.

The Mets had every chance to solidify their position in the NL East. Now, they’re paying the ultimate price… and there might more punishments coming their way.