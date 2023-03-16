Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Mets fans’ worst fears came true during Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, as closer Edwin Diaz suffered an injury while celebrating the team’s victory on the field. But it wasn’t just Mets fans who felt crushed. It was Diaz’ teammates as well. Mets star Pete Alonso shared his reaction to the devastating Diaz injury, per Katie Woo, Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Alonso said. “He’s one of the big guys for us. It’s heartbreaking.”

The Mets star summed it up better than anyone could. It truly is heartbreaking for Alonso and company, who really counted on Diaz to be the guy in the ninth inning in 2022.

And Diaz answered the bell, delivering his best campaign since his 57-save season for the Seattle Mariners back in 2018.

The Mets reliever pitched to a career-best 1.31 ERA with 32 saves and a whopping 118 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched while making the All-Star team for the second time.

Diaz truly came into his own as a star too, fashioning a ninth-inning walkout song- called “Narco”- that became a rallying point and phenomenon for Mets fans.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, Diaz’ World Baseball Classic injury leaves Mets fans holding their breath.

The talented relief pitcher came on in the ninth inning for Puerto Rico, who was clinging to a three-run lead over the World Baseball Classic favorite, the Dominican Republic.

Diaz struck out the side in the ninth and was quickly mobbed by his teammates.

But the celebration stopped when his teammates, including his brother and Cincinnati Reds reliever Alexis Diaz, realized that he was on the ground in pain.

Diaz was helped off the field with what is a right knee injury.

The fear is that the Mets closer will miss a ‘significant period‘, per ESPN.