Blow the trumpets, ladies and gentlemen! After a year off due to injury, Edwin Diaz is making his return to the New York Mets. The electric closer made his return to the mound during spring training, subbing in during the fifth inning of their game. Diaz showed impeccable form, striking out the side in his first game back.
Mets fans were obviously thrilled with this development. However, there's another group that's arguably more excited about Edwin Diaz returning: his own family. Diaz' wife Nashaly Mercado posted a video of their kids celebrating Diaz' epic performance in his return to the field. (video via SNY Mets).
Edwin Díaz's kids were thrilled watching him strike out the side tonight 🫶
(via nashaly.diaz/IG) pic.twitter.com/KXztCDPxev
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 12, 2024
Diaz was easily the best closer in the MLB during the 2022 season. His ability to hold crucial leads for the Mets allowed them to reach 100 wins that season. Diaz was primed to have another incredible season in 2023, as the team was looking to run it back with an improved squad.
Unfortunately, Diaz suffered a catastrophic freak injury during his stint for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. As he was rushing the field after a win, the Mets closer suffered a brutal knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2023 season. While Diaz' injury wasn't the sole reason for the Mets' collapse in 2023, it certainly didn't do them any favors.
The Mets still quite aren't in a position to contend for a title, or even a playoff berth. Still, having Diaz around is going to do wonders for the team moving forward. Here's to hoping we'll hear more of those iconic trumpets when Diaz walks onto the field in 2024.