As the Mets prepare for spring training, Edwin Diaz has made massive strides in his knee injury return.

The New York Mets have been patiently waiting for the return of star closer Edwin Diaz. As spring training inches closer, Diaz has improved in his health and looks prepared to make his mark in the ninth inning once again.

Diaz faced batters for the first since since March 2023 on Thursday, via Tim Healey of Newsday. His fastball remained in the mid-90s throughout the session.

Edwin Diaz just faced batters for the first time since March, a major checkpoint in his comeback. He kept his fastball in the mid-90s — by design. Here he is against Tomas Nido (throwing to Francisco Alvarez): pic.twitter.com/1XEzozaXZs — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 15, 2024

The closer was forced to miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a brutal knee injury during the World Baseball Classic. It came after the Mets signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million extension. But after a year away from the diamond, Diaz wants to prove he was worth that contract.

He certainly looked the part during his 2022 campaign. Earning his second career All-Star nod, Diaz put recorded 32 saves over his 61 appearances, putting up a 1.31 ERA and a 118/18 K/BB ratio. That performance proved to New York how important Diaz is to the team's success.

The Mets will have a much different look entering the 2024 campaign. With pitchers like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander gone, New York will have plenty of question marks in their rotation. However, a strong bullpen would at least give the Mets confidence in the later innings.

Edwin Diaz and team will be cautious after so much time spent away from the diamond. But being able to face hitters before spring training official starts is a good sign. Diaz will look to continue getting reps in and ramp up his practice procedure as the Mets get closer to Opening Day.