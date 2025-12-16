The New York Mets moved quickly to reshape their roster, and the signing of Jorge Polanco now sits at the center of the club’s evolving MLB offseason strategy. With David Stearns’ leadership guiding the front office, the Mets’ plan at first base has taken a new direction, signaling a clear break from past roster construction.

The Mets officially signed Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal on Tuesday, addressing a significant vacancy left behind after a wave of departures. The move reflects a broader emphasis on roster flexibility rather than committing to traditional positional profiles. Stearns believes that approach aligns with where the Mets stand as they look ahead to the 2026 season.

USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale shared comments from the Mets president of baseball operations on X (formerly known as Twitter), after the signing became official, explaining how the 32-year-old veteran fits into the team’s long-term vision.

“Jorge’s athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball make him a perfect fit,” Stearns said. “As we stand now, we would anticipate Jorge playing first base, DH, and bouncing around to other positions as needed.”

The Mets’ plan at first base represents a significant shift, as Polanco has spent most of his career as a middle infielder. Still, the organization is betting that his athletic profile and recent offensive resurgence can offset the defensive transition. Polanco is coming off a strong 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners, where his production rebounded to near All-Star levels.

Stearns’ approach has drawn mixed reactions from fans, particularly following the departures of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo. However, he continues to prioritize shorter contracts, positional versatility, and financial flexibility as the Mets reset their competitive window.

As spring training approaches, the Polanco signing will remain a defining storyline. Whether the Mets’ gamble on roster flexibility pays off at first base could help determine how this retooled club performs in the seasons ahead.