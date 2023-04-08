Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez will make the first start of his 2023 season on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. Assuming he doesn’t make a late-game appearance on Saturday, Sunday’s start will also be Alvarez’s season debut.

Mets fans voiced their frustration when the young catcher did not get the start on Saturday. New York has had a mediocre start to the 2023 season, which has been impacted by no shortage of injuries, but they are hopeful that Alvarez can help matters.

Francisco Alvarez played in five big league games during the 2022 season. He slashed just .167/.286/.786 during that extremely small sample size. Nevertheless, the entire baseball world is excited about this prospect, as Alvarez was ranked as MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect heading into the 2023 campaign, per MLB.com.

The 21-year old has immense power from the right-side of the plate. Baseball currently lacks many talented offensive catchers, so Alvarez could prove to be even more valuable to the Mets. His defense is still developing behind the plate, which may have played a role in Alvarez not making the team out of spring training. He was ultimately called up to the big league club this past week after Omar Narvaez went down with an injury.

The Mets will take on the Marlins at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM EST in what projects to be an exciting affair between these NL East opponents. There is destined to be plenty of fans tuned in with Francisco Alvarez expected to get the start.