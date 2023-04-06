My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 MLB season hasn’t been going on for very long, but the injury bug has already caught up to the New York Mets it seems. They are dealing with injuries to a handful of key players, the latest being catcher Omar Narvaez, who is dealing with a calf strain that will hold him out for at least eight weeks. With Narvaez out, all eyes turned to Francisco Alvarez.

Alvarez entered the season as the number three overall prospect in the MLB, according to MLB.com, but began the season at Triple-A after struggling in his initial stint in the majors last year. It didn’t take long for Alvarez to be needed by the Mets in the majors, though, and he will be getting the call to the big leagues with Narvaez set for a lengthy stint on the injured list.

The Mets plan to call up Francisco Alvarez prior to their home opener tomorrow, a source said. Unclear how playing time with Alvarez and Tomas Nido will sort out, but team officials were consistent during camp: If Alvarez is in the majors, they want him to catch regularly. https://t.co/A1xwXNVW4F — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 6, 2023

While it’s not great to see Narvaez be forced to miss time, Alvarez’s status as a top prospect makes his arrival in the majors extremely exciting. Alvarez has already hit two home runs in his four games so far in Triple-A this season, and his all-around hitting skills, while playing a premium position at catcher, make him a must-watch player upon his arrival to the majors.

Chances are Alvarez will still be splitting time with Tomas Nido behind the dish, but if he plays like he’s proven to be capable of during his time in the minors, Buck Showalter will have no choice but to give him an everyday role. Losing Narvaez hurts, but Alvarez could be a more than suitable replacement, and it will be interesting to see how he performs now that he’s back in the majors.