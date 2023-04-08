Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Mets recently called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez. Fans assumed that Alvarez, a catcher with a high-ceiling, would receive the majority of the playing time for New York. However, Alvarez is not in the lineup for the second consecutive day for the Mets, as Buck Showalter is starting Tomas Nido at catcher, per the Mets’ Twitter. Fans were displeased with the decision to say the least.

One fan wrote that the Mets might as well send Francisco Alvarez back down to the minor leagues if he isn’t going to receive consistent playing time.

“Yeah, I’ve seen enough. Just send Alvarez down at this point. No reason for him to be up if you are just going to play Cahna (Mark Canha) at first and Nido in the same lineup. Like WOW… Metrics show Cahna doesn’t hit left handed pitching… might as well have signed a guy off waivers.”

Other fans called for the Mets to call up a different catcher to be the backup.

“I don’t understand, just call up Michael Perez if we wanted a backup catcher. Literally went out of the way to not include Alvarez in this lineup,” a fan wrote.

“Should have just called up Perez if you wanted a backup catcher. Alvarez needs everyday reps,” another fan agreed.

The Mets likely don’t envision Francisco Alvarez playing the backup catcher role for long. It seems likelier than not that he will receive consistent playing time at some point. Until that happens, though, fans will continue to voice their displeasure.

First pitch for Saturday’s Marlins-Mets game is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.