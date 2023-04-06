Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Mets aren’t off to an ideal start to the 2023 season, sitting at 3-4. To make matters worse, they were just swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in brutal fashion, getting outscored 26-6 in the process. For a team that just spent a boatload of money this past offseason to make them a legitimate contender, it’s simply unacceptable.

Following a walk-off loss to the Brew Crew Wednesday, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo dropped honest assessments on the brutal three-game set. Via Jon Heyman of The NY Post:

“Obviously we have to play better,” Nimmo said. “They outplayed us in every facet. We just got flat out beat all three days.”

“They outhit us. They outpitched us. They outran us,” Lindor voiced. “They played better than us. So hats off to them.”

However, Lindor believes the Mets can quickly turn it around and get back on track:

“I believe in this team,” Lindor asserted. “I believe in every guy. I think we have what it takes. We have the “it’ factor. We have to continue to push and move forward. We have a great team. They outplayed us. Tomorrow we’ve got to come back and put on a better show than we have the past couple of days.”

New York was held scoreless in the first two contests of the Milwaukee Series, losing 10-0 and 9-0. Sure, the Brewers do tend to rely on their pitching, but the star power in this Mets lineup simply can’t be shutout in back-to-back games.

The injury bug continues to bite them, too. Reliever Tommy Hunter is dealing with back spasms, while Omar Narvaez exited early Wednesday after tweaking his calf.

The Mets begin a four-game set at home against the Miami Marlins Thursday, but Game 1 is currently postponed due to rain.