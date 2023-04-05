Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Mets are off to a disappointing 3-4 start to begin the 2023 campaign and as we all know, injuries have taken their toll on this ballclub. Justin Verlander is currently sidelined with a minor lat issue, while superstar closer Edwin Diaz is out for the year after a freak knee accident in the World Baseball Classic.

To make matters worse, catcher Omar Narvaez could be missing some time as well. He tweaked his calf during Wednesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, resulting in skipper Buck Showalter pulling him from the game. Via Anthony DiComo:

“One additional injury concern for the Mets: catcher Omar Narváez tweaked his calf late in today’s game, which is why Buck Showalter subbed Tomás Nido in for him. Narváez is day-to-day for the time being.”

The Mets were walked off by the Brew Crew and in the process, lost their starting backstop. Far from ideal. However, it doesn’t sound like the injury is going to be serious. Narvaez simply “felt something” in his calf. Tomas Nido is more than capable of holding down the starting job until Narvaez is healthy enough to return, but to be honest, neither player does much offensively. That being said, Narvaez is coming off an All-Star campaign.

Perhaps it’s time to call up Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez? New York recently demoted him to Triple-A after struggling in Spring Training but if Narvaez does end up missing extended time, it would make complete sense to get the 21-year-old back in the big leagues.

Stay tuned for more Omar Narvaez updates.