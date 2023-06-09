Francisco Lindor is one of the flashiest players in baseball. He is always smiling, makes incredible plays at shortstop, and has dyed his hair multiple different colors during his MLB career. Now, Lindor is set to sport an attention-catching Gucci baseball glove, via Rawlings Baseball on Twitter.

Rawlings x @gucci We made one of our most unique gloves with Gucci for @Lindor12BC #TeamRawlings pic.twitter.com/f42xNhXJmE — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) June 9, 2023

“Now you got my attention,” Lindor says in the video after seeing the Gucci glove. “Hell yeah!”

Additionally, Lindor says “100 percent I'll be using this in the game.”

Gucci isn't exactly known for baseball equipment and apparel. Perhaps they will begin teaming up with Rawlings to make more baseball equipment consistently. It would be good for player marketing and for the sport in general to get a major company like Gucci involved.

Although Francisco Lindor is excited for his new glove, there hasn't been much for the Mets to be excited about in 2023. Despite an offseason that saw New York sign stars like Justin Verlander, the Mets are currently just 30-33 (fourth in the NL East). Superstar first baseman Pete Alonso was placed on the injured list Friday after recently getting hit by a pitch as well.

This Mets' ball club still features plenty of talent. They should be able to get back on track at some point one would imagine. The odds of them underperforming at such an alarming rate all season long are seemingly slim.

That said, they need to start playing well soon. Francisco Lindor and the Mets will look to get it going on Friday in a road matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.