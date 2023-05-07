Not much has gone the New York Mets’ way at the plate over the early stages of the 2023 season.

The Mets dropped back to the .500 mark on Saturday, as the Colorado Rockies came away with a 5-2 road win. As has been the case as of late, the Mets had a difficult time getting much going at the plate in the contest. They failed to record a hit in each of their six at-bats with runners in scoring position and also scored less than three runs for the fourth straight game.

Overall, the Mets have recorded a mere 63 hits with runners in scoring position this season. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor well recognizes that the team must be “consistent” in such in-game situations.

“We’re humans, we have gotten outside of what we do best, including myself,” Lindor said after the Mets’ 5-2 loss to Colorado. “… They came up with people in scoring position and drove in runs. That’s something that we haven’t done collectively, we done it, we just haven’t been consistent. We will be consistent.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We just gotta continue to fight the fight, stay in our lane, and just back each other up no matter what.”

The Mets currently rank in the bottom half of MLB in multiple hitting stats, including team batting average (.236).

Buck Showalter‘s squad will look to get back over the .500 mark in its series finale against the Rockies on Sunday.