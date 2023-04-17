The New York Mets are full of stars and looking for their first World Series championship since 1986. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor revealed who he believes will play a major role in getting there: manager Buck Showalter.

Lindor participated in a Q&A with The New York Post on Saturday. He told The Post that Showalter is so valuable, he accounts for “probably more” than 15 to 20 wins from the dugout.

According to the star Mets shortstop, Showalter’s value isn’t in the decisions he makes. It’s how he gets the most out of his players day in and day out throughout the season.

“I see it as he’s holding players accountable,” Lindor told The New York Post. “And he’s making players play harder, based on the days that we show up and we’re a little tired, and then you look at him, and yeah, you gotta go, you know?”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Showalter certainly had a positive effect on the Mets last season. The veteran manager took over for Luis Rojas in 2022 and led the Amazins to a 101-win season. While New York fell in the Wild Card round, it gives the team something to build off of.

Lindor himself took a step in his first year under Showalter. The star shortstop hit six more home runs and drove in 44 more runs last season than he did in 2021. Furthermore, he saw his batting average rise 40 points from .230 to .270.

The Mets have found success under Showalter in his short time in blue and orange. Only time will tell if the veteran manager is the one to lead the Amazins back to World Series glory.