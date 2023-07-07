New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is heating up at the right time, and he went full throttle in the Amazin's latest victory.

Lindor had his first career five-hit game, hitting perfect at the plate and scoring three of the Mets nine runs in a 9-0 rout of the Diamondbacks.

Buck Showalter was impressed with Lindor's effort, one night after suffering from an illness and still playing through it.

“Yeah we didn't know if he was gonna play tomorrow, most guys wouldn't have… but it was very important to him to play,” Buck Showalter said.

“Honestly, we need to pass that IV around…” the manager quipped.

The Mets have won five straight to start July in style, and Francisco Lindor's latest performance was a big help in accomplishing that. They are certainly hoping there was some magic in their shortstop's medicine bag that can ignite a rally for the squad.

After a disastrous mid-spring stretch left the Mets double-digit games back of the division leader Braves, many were calling for the team to become sellers at the deadline. They have the highest payroll in the entire league at over $380 million, yet the stars were not meshing together and producing.

This latest stretch may just quell the doubters as the team heads into the All-Star break with something to smile about. They will look to rest up their various injuries and get back to work, and potentially make some acquisitions before the deadline.

The Mets currently hold +400 odds to make the playoffs, and while the division may not be in reach, the wild card is certainly attainable if they continue this play after the break.