The New York Mets season to this point has been filled with frustration and fallen expectations. After winning 101 games in 2022, the Mets are 36-43 this year, 16.5 games back of first place in the NL East and 8.5 games out of a wild card spot.

As the losses continue to pile up, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in an impromptu press conference on Wednesday that if things don’t change soon, the team could be sellers at the trade deadline.

“It's been incredibly frustrating. I watch every game. I see what's going on…But here we are, and hopefully we can right the ship,” Cohen said. “If we don't get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. It's on the players.”

Cohen doubled down on that strategy, saying that the team will not be buyers if they are in the same position they are now in a couple of weeks.

“If I'm in this position, I'm not adding. I think that would be pretty silly. I'd probably do very little.”

Where do the Mets go from here?

The Mets have the highest payroll in the league this season, putting expectations at an all-time high given how their season went last year. With just over a month until the trade deadline, New York has to turn things around quickly if they want to save their season and avoid a potential fire sale from Cohen.

Cohen has shown he is not afraid to spend money, so it's unlikely the Mets will go into a full rebuild anytime soon. Still, the frustrations of one season can carry over into the next, so it would be in the team's best interest to right the ship and get back into contention.

Rumors surfaced earlier on Wednesday that ace Max Scherzer would be open to getting traded if the Mets continue their downfall. He could be just one name to watch in the coming weeks as the Mets season hangs in the balance.

Steve Cohen has proven in a short time that he is one of the most aggressive owners in baseball and won't shy away from shaking things up if he sees it in the best interest of the Mets' future. It's unlikely that New York will unload any of its top prospects in a trade this summer, but some of the big-money players that Cohen brought in over the last couple of seasons could be reaching their finals days in a Mets uniform.