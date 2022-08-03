Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a Juan Soto regret to be exact. Here’s what deGrom was hoping for, per ESPN.

“I was actually looking forward to facing him,” deGrom said. “I want to face the best, and he’s one of the best hitters in the game.”

Jacob deGrom told reporters that he wished he had gotten the chance to face Juan Soto, who was traded from the Nationals to the San Diego Padres earlier that day, in his return to the mound.

The Mets ace said that “he wants to face the best”, noting that the former Nationals slugger is “one of the best hitters in the game.”

For those wondering, Soto and deGrom have faced each other 15 times, with Soto managing just three hits off of the Mets ace. However, the Nationals 2022 Home Run Derby champ has taken deGrom deep once in his career.

Fans were certainly robbed of the mano-a-mano experience, which would have surely been must-see television. However, the Mets faithful can hang their hat on the fact that deGrom, who was throwing 100 MPH gas on Tuesday night, didn’t miss a beat in his return after more than a year off due to elbow and scapula injuries.

Meanwhile, Nationals fans won’t be so lucky. They’ll have to move forward without the privilege of watching Juan Soto.