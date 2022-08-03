Jacob deGrom receives heartfelt gesture from fans in first appearance

New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom has finally made his way back to the mound, and he was greeted in a big way.

Jacob deGrom is making his first appearance on Tuesday night in over a year. The star pitcher had been out since July seventh, 2021. Upon returning to the mound, deGrom was met with a standing ovation. A large crowd of New York Mets fans made the journey to Nationals Park to see the return of their ace pitcher.

Jacob deGrom just received a big standing ovation from a pretty sizeable Mets contingent here at Nationals Park. His first appearance on a Major League mound since July 7, 2021. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2022

Jacob deGrom’s injury history is extensive. Multiple injuries led to him being out for nearly 13 months. The 34-year-old pitcher is now set to be back at 100%.

deGrom has been one of the most successful pitchers in baseball history. The two-time Cy Young winner has been a dominant force for over half a decade. Injuries have often impacted him, but when healthy, he is nearly unstoppable.

Throughout his career, he has started 198 games and pitched over 1250 innings. His record currently stands at 77-53. Jacob deGrom has allowed 981 hits, 385 runs, and 108 home runs during his career.

His 2021 season looked as if he was on the way back to stardom. In 15 games, he had a record of 7-2. In 92 innings, he allowed just 40 hits, 14 runs, and just six home runs. Before having an early finish to his season, he had an ERA of 1.08 and had walked just six batters.

During his first appearance back tonight against the Nationals, deGrom has looked efficient. Through three innings, he has allowed just one hit and has recorded five strikeouts.