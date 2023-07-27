For a moment, things got tense between the New York Mets and New York Yankees on Wednesday. Mets hitter Jeff McNeil took a 95-mile-an-hour pitch to his back from Yankees starter Carlos Rodon. McNeil stayed in the game and was visibly frustrated after the fact.

The Yankees went on to win the game 3-1 in The Bronx. After the game, McNeil spoke with reporters. While he did look upset, the Mets utilityman holds no grudge toward Rodon for the incident.

“I get a little frustrated sometimes, a little upset. But I know it wasn’t on purpose,” McNeil said, via Mets beat writer Tim Healey. “He’s had a little bit of a control issue the last few starts. He’s just trying to throw strikes there with a lead and one got away. It happens.”

Rodon threw 5.2 innings against the Mets on Wednesday. He allowed four hits and a run while walking three and striking out four batters. McNeil had three official at-bats in the game, but he went hitless.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees tagged Mets starter Jose Quintana for two runs in the bottom of the second inning. However, the Mets brought themselves within a run on a Brandon Nimmo sacrifice fly. Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe hit an RBI single to give his team the insurance run they needed in the bottom of the fourth.

Their victory on Wednesday gave the Yankees a 54-48 record on the season. Despite being over .500, the Bronx Bombers are last in the American League East, eight games back of the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Meanwhile, the Mets fell to a 47-54 record with their loss in The Bronx. They are fourth in the National League East, trailing the division-leading Atlanta Braves by 17.5 games.