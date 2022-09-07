Jerry Seinfeld drops wild Timmy Trumpet take amid Mets’ recent struggles

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has an idea about who to blame for the New York Mets’ drop in form lately, but the team’s fans might not agree with him. Apparently, Seinfeld is not impressed at all by the Timmy Trumpet craze engulfing Mets nation. He even openly blamed Timmy Trumpet for New York’s woes in a comment on a recent SNYTV Instagram, as noted by TMZ Sports.

“I blame that stupid Trumpet performance. Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo.”

Timmy Trumpet’s “Narco” has become anthemic for Mets fans this 2022 MLB season, as it’s been the song played at Citi Field whenever star closer Edwin Diaz comes out of the bullpen for a save opportunity.

Jerry Seinfeld also drew from history when he came up with the idea to blame Timmy Trumpet, saying “Same as when Baja Men showed up to play ‘Who Let Dogs Out’ in 2000 WS. Series ended right there,” referring to the Mets’ loss to the New York Yankees in the 2000 World Series.

The Mets have lost three of their last four games and five of their last nine outings. Even though they are still atop the National League East division as of this writing, the Atlanta Braves are breathing down their necks and have been a constant threat to supplant them for the no. 1 spot. That could happen as soon as Wednesday if the Braves come away with a win against the Oakland Athletics. The Mets, however, can still finish the day on top of the division if they take down the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series finale.