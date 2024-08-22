The New York Mets desperately needed a victory on Wednesday in order to keep pace in the neck and neck National League Wild Card race. Newly acquired outfielder Jesse Winker was the hero, hitting a pinch-hit walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Mets the crucial 4-3 victory.

After the game, Winker gave this hilarious response when he was asked what he was thinking during the moment, according to the AP.

“I saw it go over the fence and I blacked out,” Winker said. “I have no other answer than that. It was a full blackout moment for me.”

Winker had an epic celebration after he saw the home run leave the ballpark. He stopped halfway to first base, slammed his batting helmet on the ground, threw off his elbow guard and slowly began making his way around the bases before being met by a swarm of his teammates at home plate.

Winker's game-winner blast off of newly appointed Orioles closer Seranthony Dominguez was the second ninth inning walk-off home run of the series for the Mets, who also got one on Monday night by way of catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Wednesday's walk-off was Winker's first home run as a member of the Mets.

Jesse Winker's time with the Mets

The Mets made a deal with the division rival Washington Nationals at the trade deadline for Winker, looking to boost their outfield depth and give them a bat off the bench to use in high leverage situations just like they did on Wednesday.

Through 18 games since joining the Mets, Winker has hit .288 and has been a solid addition to New York's lineup. The Mets have a crowded outfield with guys like Brandon Nimmo, Harrison Bader, Starling Marte and Tyrone Taylor all deserving of playing time in addition to Winker. However, if Winker can continue contributing as a pinch hitter, he could end up being one of the most valuable players on the Mets' roster.

After Wednesday's win, the Mets are 1 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the third NL Wild Card position and two games up on the San Francisco Giants who are also looking to make up some ground during the final six weeks of the regular season.

Every win going forward is crucial for the Mets, and because of Winker's heroics they were able to steal another victory and get that much closer to a spot in the postseason.