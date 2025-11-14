The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets had opposite 2025 seasons. With little expectations, Toronto was 90 feet away from winning the World Series. Meanwhile, with championship aspirations, the Amazins missed the postseason in the National League. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal warns the Mets of losing their closer, Edwin Diaz, to the Blue Jays during free agency.

“The Blue Jays, according to people briefed on their activity, met with Díaz’s agents from Wasserman at the general managers’ meetings. That’s not necessarily a major development. This early in the offseason, teams express interest in pretty much every quality player,” Rosenthal reported.

He continued, “Toronto, though, is targeting high-leverage relief as well as starting pitching, and it’s signaling a willingness to both spend big and lose draft picks if necessary. The Jays are open to sliding Hoffman to the eighth inning, and Hoffman almost certainly would accept such a move if the team acquired a more accomplished closer.”

The Blue Jays signed Hoffman to a lucrative contract, but it did not work out perfectly. He allowed the most homers of any reliever in the league during the regular season and allowed the game-tying homer to Miguel Rojas in Game 7. The Blue Jays could use a big name to slam the door next season.

The Mets traded for Diaz and stuck with him through tough years. They were rewarded with one of the top closers in the league. While the relationship between the two could be over, it was a successful run for the closer in Queens. If he does leave, Steve Cohen will likely spend big to land a new closer.

The Mets gave out the biggest contract in North American sports history last winter. Diaz won't ask for that, so they can likely afford it. But does their clubhouse need a shakeup after a dreadful season?