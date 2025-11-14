While the New York Mets fell short of the playoffs in a disappointing year, Edwin Diaz had yet another stellar campaign. Diaz returned to form in 2025, dominating as New York’s closer. The three-time All-Star bounced back after a down year with an elite season for the Mets.

On Thursday, Diaz was rewarded for his performance with the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award, per MLB. It’s the second time Diaz has won the award and the third time he’s received Reliever of the Year honors.

Diaz was first recognized as the National League’s best closer in 2022, following his fourth season with the Mets. He won the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award with the Seattle Mariners in 2018 after recording a career-high 57 saves.

Edwin Diaz wins third Reliever of the Year Award

Article Continues Below

The Mets face serious questions this offseason. The club followed up a successful 2024 campaign by missing the playoffs with an 83-79 record. New York lost the tie-breaker for the third NL Wild Card berth to the Cincinnati Reds. It was a major let down after reaching the NLCS the previous year.

Making matters worse, Diaz and Pete Alonso opted out of their contracts. Both players became free agents and New York will face significant competition for their services. Diaz is seeking a $100 million deal. It would essentially be the same contract the Mets gave him three years ago.

Diaz proved he’s still an elite closer in his age-31 season. He posted a 1.63 ERA, 0.874 WHIP, 248 ERA+ and 3.0 bWAR. Additionally, he’s still producing strong strikeout numbers, with a 13.3 K/9. Diaz racked up 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.

Rumors suggest the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves will pursue the pitcher. Diaz claims there’s a 50-50 chance he returns to the Mets in 2026. Fans certainly hope the team brings back the reliable reliever who’s worked the ninth inning for New York since 2019.