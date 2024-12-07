The MLB Winter Meetings are approaching rather quickly. However, the Hot Stove can heat up well before each team's braintrusts meet in the same location. The New York Mets have already signed one pitcher this winter. And on Friday, they added Clay Holmes to the mix.

The Mets have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Holmes, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. New York is committing $38 million to Holmes over the life of the contract. Passan noted that Holmes will not come out of the bullpen for his new team. The Mets plan to use Holmes as a starting pitcher.

Recent reports indicated that Holmes may be used as a starting pitcher beginning in 2025. He has not started in the major leagues to this point in his career. In fact, he only has four career starts under his belt, according to Baseball Reference. All of them came during his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018.

Holmes was traded by the Pirates to the Yankees in July 2021. He emerged as one of the better relievers in baseball during his time in The Bronx. In five seasons, he posted a 5.1 bWAR and a 2.69 ERA in 220 appearances. Holmes represented the Yankees at the 2022 and 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Clay Holmes remains in New York by signing with the Mets. He joins a starting rotation with Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and newcomer Frankie Montas. If things don't work out as a starter, New York could return Holmes to the bullpen. He likely wouldn't close games, as Edwin Diaz has that role locked down. But he could become a high-leverage reliever once again.

The Mets believe in Holmes's ability to start games for them, though. And they decided to strike before he could reach the MLB Winter Meetings as a free agent. It will certainly be interesting to see if their bet pays off.