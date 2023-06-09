The New York Mets entered the 2023 season with high hopes. After all, they finished the 2022 regular season with a 101-61 record, and then proceeded to splurge in the offseason on major talents such as Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, and Kodai Senga. But the Mets haven't found it easy to recreate the magic they had last season, scuffling to a 30-33 start — most recently suffering a crushing three-game series sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

In fact, their most recent defeat, a 13-10 extra-innings loss, might be their most disastrous yet this season. They led by three runs entering the eighth inning, and yet there they were, conceding six runs in the final three innings to sink them even further.

It hasn't been the easiest season for Justin Verlander, as during their Thursday night loss, he allowed almost four times as many hits and walks combined (11) as the number of opposing hitters he struck out (three). Verlander wasn't sharp at all during this start, so manager Buck Showalter had no choice but to pull him after just three innings pitched.

Following the game, Verlander expressed his frustrations, not only over his team's inability to maintain the lead, but also over his season-long pitching struggles.

“This isn't easy. It's not easy for the team, not easy for me. The one thing that I've always been is accountable – this wasn't good enough. It isn't good enough. I will work as hard as anybody to find it,” Verlander said, per SNY.

Given Justin Verlander's long track record of success, no one should doubt his capability to turn things around. But the underlying peripherals behind his 4.85 ERA aren't the most promising; his strikeout and walk rates are trending the wrong direction, while the quality of contact he's allowing is worrying. Now 40 years old, Verlander certainly does not have time on his side.

“Feast or famine it seems. It is [a concern]. I've been working my ass off trying to make it click. Every time I think I've found it, it goes another direction. It's definitely frustrating for me and everybody,” Verlander added.

Given the fat contract he signed in the offseason, the Mets are surely hoping Verlander turns things around sooner than later.