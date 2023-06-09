Atlanta Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies called game Thursday night with a dramatic walk-off dinger to close out the three-game sweep over the New York Mets.

Albies' 10th-inning 3-run shot left the bat at 110.7 mph and traveled 408 feet: a true no-doubter.

“The ball hit the bat and I didn't feel anything,” Albies said. “That's how solid it was hit, and it was the best feeling. As soon as it took off, I was saying, “O.K., done, game over. I don't pimp them so much but that one I had to stare at a little bit.”

New York led the ball game 10-7 in the 8th inning before the Braves' lineup rose to the occasion. Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the 8th to make it a one-run game. Orlando Arcia hit a solo shot in the 9th to tie the game up on Atlanta's last life, then Albies closed the deal in extras.

This was the 14th long ball of the year for Albies, who is hitting .256, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Braves extended their division lead over the Miami Marlins to 3.5 games. They hold the National League's best record and are tied for fourth place in the majors.

The Mets, on the other hand, missed a chance to close the gap against their NL East rival, dropping three straight games. New York stands fourth in the division and now trails Atlanta by 8.5 games, despite having the league's highest payroll.

The Braves host the Washington Nationals on Friday for the start of a three-game weekend series.