The 2023 MLB season is underway, and the New York Mets are one of the most intriguing teams in baseball. However, the Mets got some crushing news as star pitcher Justin Verlander was placed on IL prior to Opening Day, according to the Mets’ official release.

‘Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. We will provide an update at that time.’

Justin Verlander landing on the IL is undoubtedly a stunning turn of events, and it will be worth monitoring to see when he can make his 2023 season debut. After spending the past few seasons with the Houston Astors, Verlander inked a massive two-year deal worth $86 million in hopes of bringing the Mets a World Series title.

In 2022, Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts while winning a World Series title with the Astros. In the postseason, Verlander went 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in 20 innings, but he was still an instrumental part of the World Series victory, and the Mets are hoping he can bring that energy to the Big Apple.

The 1-2 punch of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander is one of the best in the MLB (if not the best), although Verlander’s injury is a massive concern for a team with a gigantic payroll. Scherer was initially given the start for Opening Day, but nobody expected Verlander to land on the IL. This will be one situation to monitor over the next week.