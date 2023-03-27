Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Mets’ new superstar pitcher and reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander isn’t happy with his recent spring training performance. The future Hall of Famer dropped a brutally honest take on his spring with Opening Day right around the corner, per the New York Post’s Mike Puma.

“I don’t particularly like the way I am pitching right now, so figure it out,” Verlander said.

It should be noted that Verlander finished spring training with a respectable 3.00 ERA over the course of 21 innings pitched. However, he walked six batters in a recent outing, so he’s looking to find his control before the regular season.

Justin Verlander also reacted to Max Scherzer drawing the Mets’ Opening Day start.

“I’m really looking forward to Max (Scherzer) taking the ball, quite honestly — a Hall of Fame pitcher on Opening Day and I can sit in the dugout and watch him pitch and enjoy the festivities, which is something I tried to cherish.”

Verlander and Scherzer, once teammates in Detroit with the Tigers, are set to lead the Mets’ rotation during the 2023 campaign. New York has high aspirations for the season, and their pitching will be a crucial component all year long.

Bringing in Justin Verlander adds another element of veteran expertise not just to the rotation, but to the entire team. The Mets want to do all they can to win the World Series, and Verlander will help in that regard. After all, he’s fresh off a World Series title with the Houston Astros.