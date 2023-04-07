Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Mets Justin Verlander said it is “very reasonable” to expect him to be back by the end of the month, according to a Friday tweet from Newsday Sports Mets beat writer Tim Healey.

“Justin Verlander (right teres major strain) said it is ‘very reasonable’ to expect him to be back by the end of the month,” wrote Healey. “He’ll lobby against going on a rehab assignment.

“He’s been throwing at about 75% intensity, he said, and ‘I really turned a corner a couple of days ago.'”

The Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a low-grade strain in his armpit area. Verlander was all set to make his debut against the Miami Marlins.

“It’s not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start, that is for sure,” Verlander said, via New York Post Mets beat reporter Mike Puma. “I put in a ton of work to not have things like this happen. We are athletes and unfortunately when you are working at a high level of intensity, stuff like this does come along.

“I’m just very thankful it’s as minor as it is, but it still doesn’t subtract from how I feel.”

A former American League MVP and Rookie of the Year, Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with the Mets in early December. He played for the Houston Astros in 2022, winning the American League’s Cy Young Award and earning a spot on the All-Star team for an Astros team that won the World Series.

The Mets are tied with the Marlins with a record of 3-4. The Atlanta Braves sit atop the NL East with a record of 6-1.

The Mets will take on the Marlins at 1:10 p.m. EDT on Friday in Citi Field. The game will be broadcasted on SportsNet New York.