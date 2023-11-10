Legendary New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez is encouraging the team to sign Pete Alonso to a contract extension.

“He is incredible with his power numbers. I've always referred to him almost from the first year when he hit the 50-plus home runs. He, to me, is the second coming of Harmon Killebrew. Big power hitter like him – you can't find those. You gotta sign him,” Keith Hernandez said.

Will Pete Alonso play for the Mets in 2024?

Pete Alonso is entering the last year of his contract with the Mets. Alonso's agent Scott Boras feels current contracts of several prominent first baseman are irrelevant to his client's situation. Case in point: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's six-year, $162 million contract.

Scott Boras recently said he and Alonso will carefully size up all of the offers that come their way.

“We welcome all offers. We certainly present them (and) discuss them with the players we represent and we really try to have as open a dialogue as we can and also have an exchange of information, because…even if you don't get a deal done, it helps the parties understand one another. So we invite negotiations, we invite discussions (and) we invite offers,” Boras said.

Time is ticking for the Mets. If they don't dangle a lucrative contract extension to Pete Alonso soon, he might strut his wares somewhere else. Rumors have been swirling Alonso wants the Mets to trade him to the Chicago Cubs. If that scenario plays out, Pete Alonso will join new Cubs manager Craig Counsell in the Windy City.

Alonso has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Mets. New York finished this past season with a 75-87 win-loss record and missed the postseason. Trading Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander prior to the trade deadline was an ominous sign of a rebuild. Will Pete Alonso stick around for that scenario in 2024? We can't wait to find out.