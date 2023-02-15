The New York Mets designated Khalil Lee for assignment amid his MLB investigation into assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend. But despite the DFA and the investigation, the Mets still seem interested in having Lee on their roster.

The Mets have invited Lee to major league Spring Training, via Tim Healey of Newsday. While Lee was removed from the 40-man roster, he’ll have an opportunity to prove his worth in MLB camp.

Lee is currently under MLB investigation after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault. Lee was named in a New York warrant for, “criminal obstruction of breath.” The event allegedly took place while Lee was a member of the Syracuse Mets, New York’s AAA team.

The Mets have already released a statement on Lee, saying they’re cooperating with the MLB. The league has yet to reprimand Lee or speak about the matter outside of launching the investigation. Until then, Lee is looking to break camp with the Mets.

Khalil Lee has appeared in just 13 games at the major league level, all with the Mets. He’s a career .100 hitter with one run home and four RBI. Lee was once considered a top prospect with the Kansas City Royals. Over 609 games playing MiLB, Lee has hit .251 with 61 home runs, 268 RBI and 120 stolen bases.

The Mets clearly see something in Lee and think that one day he could be an MLB contributor, at least off the bench. But if the MLB cracks down on Lee, and if the allegations against him prove to be true, then Lee’s major league career will likely be over before it ever really started.